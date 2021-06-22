HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on HEXO. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of HEXO to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of HEXO from C$1.30 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$7.05. 977,658 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,979. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.51. HEXO has a 12-month low of C$3.04 and a 12-month high of C$14.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.03.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.