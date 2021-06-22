NIX (NIX) Market Capitalization Tops $8.19 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $8.19 million and approximately $60,766.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,729.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.45 or 0.05861479 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $448.28 or 0.01369643 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.31 or 0.00370627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00115509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.60 or 0.00640401 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.93 or 0.00369491 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038008 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,204,715 coins. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

