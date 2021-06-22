Analysts Anticipate Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) to Announce $3.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post earnings of $3.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the highest is $3.75. Mohawk Industries reported earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 886.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year earnings of $13.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.45 to $15.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mohawk Industries.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

MHK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.81.

NYSE MHK traded up $3.88 on Tuesday, hitting $191.08. 22,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.99. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $67.79 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $81,438,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $84,315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mohawk Industries (MHK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.