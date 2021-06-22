Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director Sells $10,035.20 in Stock

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Director John W.H. Merriman sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $10,035.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,767.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LMNR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,082. The company has a market capitalization of $324.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMNR. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.