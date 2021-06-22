Insider Selling: The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Sells 13,000 Shares of Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

The AZEK stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.94. 35,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,611. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.20. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.70 and a 12-month high of $51.32.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.82 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 164,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 81,266 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.47.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

