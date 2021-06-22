NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of NXE stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.25. 78,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13. NexGen Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 40.43 and a current ratio of 40.43.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 4,802,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 64,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 201.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

