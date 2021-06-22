OAX Trading Down 29.9% This Week (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. OAX has a total market cap of $8.04 million and $232,000.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OAX has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00019236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.12 or 0.00643935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00077226 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,328.77 or 0.07136777 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official website is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

