Honest Trading 25.6% Lower This Week (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, Honest has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $12,761.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00046692 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00108905 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00154396 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000169 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,629.27 or 0.99996075 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

