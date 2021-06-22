Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.700-7.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ARE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARE traded down $2.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $193.99.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,244,046.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $2,704,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 339,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,239,527.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

