Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.44 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) will post $20.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Humana’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $20.38 billion and the highest is $20.58 billion. Humana posted sales of $19.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $81.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.73 billion to $82.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $89.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.96 billion to $91.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $475.94.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 775 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Humana by 54.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Humana by 4.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $435.99. 24,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 986,973. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $439.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. Humana has a one year low of $365.06 and a one year high of $475.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

