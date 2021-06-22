$836.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will report sales of $836.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $827.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $850.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $776.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AYI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.97.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $198,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,780,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYI. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after purchasing an additional 106,951 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,368 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.49. 9,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,873. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $83.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $182.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.92%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

