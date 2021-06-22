$1.37 EPS Expected for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the highest is $1.79. Jones Lang LaSalle posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full-year earnings of $12.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.76 to $14.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In other news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.7% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $1,374,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JLL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.23. 7,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,448. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

