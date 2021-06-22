BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BBL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,442. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $68.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,146,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $413,522,000 after acquiring an additional 191,874 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,007,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after purchasing an additional 478,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,346,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

