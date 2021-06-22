Ørsted A/S’s (DNNGY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DNNGY. HSBC raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equities upgraded Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,001. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.29.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

