Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$44.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66 and a beta of 1.20. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

