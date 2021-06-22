JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PROSY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS PROSY traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.23. 293,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,536. Prosus has a 52-week low of $17.71 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.19.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

