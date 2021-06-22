$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.17 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $950.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $305.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.15.

NYSE PANW traded down $5.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,382. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $403.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.43.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock valued at $13,911,529. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after acquiring an additional 208,986 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.