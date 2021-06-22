$5.75 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post earnings per share of $5.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.03. Northrop Grumman reported earnings of $6.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $24.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.30 to $24.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $25.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.90 to $28.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.00.

NYSE NOC traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $373.09. The company had a trading volume of 10,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,099. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $379.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,532,000 after acquiring an additional 875,705 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $404,109,000 after purchasing an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $140,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $430,309,000 after buying an additional 430,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

