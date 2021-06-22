$11.19 Billion in Sales Expected for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will post $11.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.75 billion and the lowest is $10.34 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group posted sales of $13.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year sales of $49.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $47.27 billion to $51.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $45.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $358.56. 96,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,104. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $360.79. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $185.52 and a 1-year high of $393.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,027,036,000 after buying an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,544,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,297,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,727,359,000 after acquiring an additional 79,283 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after acquiring an additional 110,499 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

