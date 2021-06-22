RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-150 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $143.40 million.

RMBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RumbleON from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RumbleON stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. The stock had a trading volume of 490 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The company has a market cap of $130.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.97. RumbleON has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.28). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 210.20%. The firm had revenue of $104.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RumbleON stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of RumbleON worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RumbleON, Inc operates an e-commerce platform that aggregates and distributes pre-owned vehicles to and from consumers and dealers in North America. It operates in three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks.

