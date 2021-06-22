Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Upgraded to “Buy” at Societe Generale

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A has been the subject of several other reports. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $146.72. 35,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,646. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

