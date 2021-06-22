Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,522,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,071,000 after acquiring an additional 54,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEP. Barclays raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PEP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.26. The stock had a trading volume of 86,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.03. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.90%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

