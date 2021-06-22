American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRB traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,726. The stock has a market cap of $104.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. American River Bankshares has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $21.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.04.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 27.38%. Research analysts forecast that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American River Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in American River Bankshares by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 263,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.