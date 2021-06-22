Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.310-0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $139.53 million.Everi also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.31-0.34 EPS.

Shares of EVRI traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,611. Everi has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81 and a beta of 3.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.67.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $139.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.64 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 13,310.05% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Research analysts expect that Everi will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everi from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

In related news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $246,615.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

