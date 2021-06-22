Dero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.05 Million (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $8.05 or 0.00024621 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $85.89 million and approximately $8.05 million worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dero has traded 83.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,670,234 coins. Dero’s official website is dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

