$3.17 EPS Expected for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) will report earnings per share of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.10. L3Harris Technologies posted earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will report full-year earnings of $13.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $13.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $14.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for L3Harris Technologies.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total value of $1,172,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 29,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 465.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 42,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after buying an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 39,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 418.8% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.15. The stock had a trading volume of 26,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

