Parachute (PAR) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.72 Million

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Parachute has traded 30.9% lower against the dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $285,369.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051414 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000569 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001181 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 64.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 634,226,440 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

