CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.32. CF Industries posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.88 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $3.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 80,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,033. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,703,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,524 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CF Industries by 523.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,991,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,805,000 after buying an additional 2,511,928 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in CF Industries by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,055,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,636,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,346,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $865,042,000 after buying an additional 981,058 shares during the period. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

