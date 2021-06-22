Analysts Anticipate TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. TriState Capital reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.83 million. TriState Capital had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

TSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson cut shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lowered shares of TriState Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TriState Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of TriState Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,561. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 60,860 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,359,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,467,000 after purchasing an additional 184,781 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of TriState Capital by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

