Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading Down 6.6%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.86 and last traded at $36.07. 12,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 162,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.62.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FBRX. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, (FBRC) began coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $497.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

