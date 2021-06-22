China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Shares Gap Down to $33.37

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.37, but opened at $32.53. China Southern Airlines shares last traded at $32.61, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.40.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines Company Limited will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZNH. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 61.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.