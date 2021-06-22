Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $542.77 million.Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,700. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.67.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.