Brokerages Set Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Target Price at $30.43

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on VCTR. Bank of America raised Victory Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Victory Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.57. 942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,070. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. Victory Capital has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth $261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 35.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 65.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

