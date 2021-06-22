Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 1,139.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 674,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 620,210 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 965.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 540,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489,750 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,501,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HYFM traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. 16,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 587,677. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $41.59 and a 12-month high of $95.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -374.53.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.06 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

