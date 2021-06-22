OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.00 Million

Analysts expect OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) to report $316.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for OSI Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $308.30 million and the highest is $320.69 million. OSI Systems posted sales of $276.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OSI Systems will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OSI Systems.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

OSIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSIS traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $98.21. 2,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $66.11 and a twelve month high of $102.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.70.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $2,400,750.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 172,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in OSI Systems by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 296,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,676,000 after buying an additional 64,855 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 379,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,521,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

