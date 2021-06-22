Aeron (ARNX) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last week, Aeron has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Aeron has a market capitalization of $13,003.28 and $120,755.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053416 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00019762 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $210.95 or 0.00646462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00077159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,347.33 or 0.07193309 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

