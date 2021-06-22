Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) vs. StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Financial Comparison

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) and Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Pzena Investment Management pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pzena Investment Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management 8.72% 13.89% 7.95%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pzena Investment Management $138.62 million 5.75 $8.87 million N/A N/A

Pzena Investment Management has higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for StepStone Group and Pzena Investment Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Pzena Investment Management 0 0 0 0 N/A

StepStone Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.99%. Given StepStone Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe StepStone Group is more favorable than Pzena Investment Management.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.5% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.6% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.2% of Pzena Investment Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management beats StepStone Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

