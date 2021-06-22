Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Trican Well Service (TCW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Trican Well Service (TSE: TCW) recently:
- 6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.25. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/17/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.75 to C$3.25.
- 6/10/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 6/7/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.05 to C$3.25. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/14/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.75. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$3.05 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$2.25 to C$2.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 5/13/2021 – Trican Well Service had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$2.75 to C$2.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE TCW traded up C$0.02 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.69. The company had a trading volume of 262,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,446. The stock has a market capitalization of C$686.51 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$0.80 and a 12-month high of C$2.74.
Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trican Well Service Ltd. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?
Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.