Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.370-1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $14.00. The company had a trading volume of 117 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,847. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $96.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.69. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -30.77%.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.