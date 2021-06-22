Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives $11.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Several research firms have commented on APTO. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ APTO traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 52,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,846. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96. Aptose Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $289.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.81.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTO. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% in the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $23,900,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 7,976,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,936,000 after buying an additional 3,775,000 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,102,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after buying an additional 2,263,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after buying an additional 1,256,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

