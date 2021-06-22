QunQun Trading Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 22nd. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $547,163.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00054082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019858 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00644860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00077115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,371.81 or 0.07194902 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

