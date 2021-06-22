eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

EGAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get eGain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. 1,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $332.14 million, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.30. eGain has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that eGain will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $103,020 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eGain by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,643,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 110,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in eGain by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,223,000 after buying an additional 435,539 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 612,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after buying an additional 324,497 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in eGain by 85.2% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 504,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after buying an additional 232,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in eGain by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.