Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 40.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total transaction of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,048 shares of company stock valued at $8,568,010. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.41.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $285.06. 7,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,323. The stock has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.93. Accenture plc has a one year low of $199.47 and a one year high of $294.50.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.