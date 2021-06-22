Amalgamated Bank Has $16.30 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,733 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.6% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC remained flat at $$39.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,000,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,152,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

