Mattern Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.4% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,763,708. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $431.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

