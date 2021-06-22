Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-92 million.

Treace Medical Concepts stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,770. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 million. Research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TMCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In other news, Director John R. Treace sold 401,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $6,821,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Hair bought 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,984,285 shares of company stock worth $101,732,845.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.