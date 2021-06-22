Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will announce earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Lumentum reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.65.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 56.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Lumentum by 85.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after buying an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lumentum by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Lumentum during the first quarter worth $32,429,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.77. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lumentum has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.22.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

