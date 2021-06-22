$77.94 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) will post sales of $77.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.47 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $37.44 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $308.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $301.00 million to $316.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $372.70 million, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $395.39 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.67 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Kornit Digital from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $294,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,366,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

KRNT traded up $2.95 on Friday, hitting $119.12. 3,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 553.22 and a beta of 1.82. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $43.81 and a one year high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

