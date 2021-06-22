Scala (XLA) Price Down 28.3% Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a total market cap of $3.29 million and $29,904.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00047607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00113237 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.69 or 0.00155839 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,108.05 or 0.99822054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002464 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,999,528,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,199,528,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.