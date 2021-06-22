The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.69. The Kraft Heinz reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Kraft Heinz.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 2.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.46.

In related news, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total value of $858,629.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 534.2% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KHC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.53. 80,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,593,810. The company has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55. The Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

